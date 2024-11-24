After Apple, Samsung May Integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT into Galaxy AI

Apple is about to introduce ChatGPT as part of the iOS ecosystem with the next update, following the announcement at the Worldwide Developers Conference in May. The integration would bring OpenAI's popular ChatGPT AI bot right at the centre of Apple Intelligence, leveraging Siri to offer an experience that Google has been offering to Pixel users for more than a year. However, Apple may soon see competition from its rival Samsung.

The Information has reported that Samsung is talking to Microsoft-backed OpenAI to start a partnership, as part of which ChatGPT will be integrated into Galaxy AI services. While the details are scant, the report said ChatGPT could catalyse the adoption of Galaxy AI services, putting Samsung in a better position to take on Apple after the debut of ChatGPT services in Apple Intelligence.

Samsung could leverage ChatGPT and the large language models (LLMs) it is based on to offer more services to Galaxy AI users since the current version of Samsung's AI capabilities uses combined resources from the company's own LLM and Google Gemini AI. The ChatGPT integration in Galaxy AI could allow users to seek answers to complex queries, something the former's existing version struggles to handle. Although Google Gemini does offer its services through Galaxy AI, they are not as comprehensive as the ones available in Gemini's standalone app on Android.

Moreover, ChatGPT is more popular than Gemini. According to Statista, ChatGPT's mobile app registered over 4.2 million downloads from both Apple's App Store and Google Play Store combined in September 2024. On the other hand, Google's Gemini AI was downloaded 783,632 times during the same period. Experts have also argued that ChatGPT offers better AI services than Google's Gemini.