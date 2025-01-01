Air India To Offer Wi-Fi Service on Domestic Flights: How to Access Internet

Air India on Wednesday rolled out Wi-Fi connectivity services on board domestic flights, becoming the first airline operator to offer in-flight internet service. The new Wi-Fi connectivity will be available to travellers flying for leisure or business “to stay connected to the internet during their flights.” Flyers can use the Wi-Fi service to browse the internet, access social media, catch up on emails and work, and even text friends and family.

Accessible on Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones with iOS or Android operating systems, the in-flight Wi-Fi will also allow guests to connect multiple devices simultaneously when above 10,000 feet, Air India said.

“Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India.

The deployment of Wi-Fi on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving international destinations including New York, London, Paris and Singapore.

As with the domestic offer, Wi-Fi is complimentary for an introductory period, Air India said, adding that it will progressively roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time.

How to access the internet on Air India domestic flight

Passengers once on board can enable Wi-Fi on their device (smartphone, tablet, or laptop) and jump to Wi-Fi settings.

Choose the “Air India Wi-Fi” network from the list.

Air India’s Wi-Fi authentication portal will open on the device’s default browser. Flyers will be required to enter details such as PNR and last name.

Once the details are furnished, internet service be automatically enabled on the device.