Airtel ₹398 Plan Launch: How It Compares To Jio's 2GB Daily Data Plan

Airtel launched a new prepaid recharge plan earlier this week, allowing subscribers to enjoy complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar over and above voice and data benefits. The plan costs ₹398 and is valid for 28 days, taking on a similar plan by its rival Reliance Jio, which announced the New Year Welcome Offer for prepaid users. Here is how Airtel’s new ₹398 plan fares against the Jio ₹448 prepaid recharge plan.

Airtel ₹398 plan vs Jio ₹448 plan

Under the new Airtel prepaid plan, users get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. However, the more enticing offer in the plan is the complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Available only for the ‘Mobile’ tier, the subscription will be available for 28 days, which otherwise costs less than ₹50 for a month.

On the other hand, Jio offers the same voice and data benefits along with subscriptions to more than one OTT platforms as part of its ₹448 prepaid plan. In addition to 2GB daily data, unlimited voice benefits, and 100 SMSes per day, users get access to SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, and JioTV under the ₹448 plan. However, the plan does not offer subscription access to Disney+ Hotstar.

Both telecom companies offer unlimited 5G internet to users as part of their respective recharge plans. However, 5G internet is available only in areas where Airtel and Jio 5G connectivity is available.