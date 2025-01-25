Airtel Introduces ₹1849 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Customers Who Don't Want Data

Airtel has rolled out a new recharge pack for prepaid users as part of compliance with the recent order by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The telecom body has instructed telecom companies to provide customers with tariff plans with only voice and SMS benefits, excluding any data benefits. The new recharge pack costs ₹1,849, lasts a year, and may appeal to customers who do not want any data benefits in their recharge plan.

What does the new Airtel prepaid plan offer?

Customers who want a long-term plan without any bundled data benefits can go for the new ₹1,849 plan. It offers unlimited voice and 3,600 SMSes for 365 days. It also comes with complimentary benefits such as a Hello Tunes subscription, Airtel Xstream access, and Apollo 24/7 Circle membership free for three months. The new plan is available through the Airtel app, but customers can also buy it from third-party platforms and offline retailers.

Although the new plan removes data benefits, it is only marginally cheaper than the ₹1,959 annual plan, which has now been discontinued. That does not serve the purpose of TRAI’s order, according to which customers who do not need data should have cheaper options with voice and SMS benefits only.

According to a report, TRAI has asked Airtel and its rivals, Reliance Jio and Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) to reduce the price of the recharge packs with only voice and SMS benefits. The new plan could be Airtel’s response to TRAI.

Another similar plan from Airtel