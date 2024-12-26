Airtel Network Down in India: Subscribers Report Issues with Mobile, Broadband Services

Airtel's services down: Airtel's services faced a wide-spread disruption across the country on Thursday morning. The outage affected both, Airtel's mobile and broadband subscribers with users reporting issues while using the company's services. As per reports, Airtel subscribers reported facing issues accessing the internet, data speed and making calls. Some Airtel subscribers also reported frequent call drops during the outage.

According to a report by Downdetector, the issue with Airtel's services began at around 9:56AM in India with less than 10 users reporting issues with the company's services and the issue peaked at around 10:41AM with over 3,000 subscribers reporting the issue.

Furthermore, the data shared by Downdetector shows that issues with Airtel's services primarily affected subscribers in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Surat and Bengaluru. However, users in Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai too reported minor disruptions in the services provided by the telecom operator.



In addition to this, the data by the website tracking tool revealed that Airtel's network outage affected 22 percent mobile subscribers, and that 32 percent of the subscribers reported issues with signal strength while 46 percent of the users reported a total blackout of the company's services.