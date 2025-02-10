Amid DeepSeek Frenzy, Chinese Companies Detail Use of AI

Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor and China's leading telecoms providers are integrating the AI model released by DeepSeek into their offerings, the latest Chinese companies looking to capitalise on the start-up's breakthrough and attention.

Hebei-based Great Wall - China's first listed car maker - confirmed to Reuters it had integrated DeepSeek into its connected vehicle system, which it has branded "Coffee Intelligence."

State-run publication Securities Times first reported the Great Wall development on Sunday.

Separately China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said on Saturday that the country's three largest telecom companies - China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom - were looking to "promote the inclusive application of the latest AI technology" and were working with the DeepSeek open source model.

DeepSeek's AI platform, which threatens to upend the economics of a still-emerging industry, has spilled over into investor speculation about its potential positive effects on China's broader tech sector and to patriotic calls for an upward repricing of Chinese assets.

Chinese investors, including Chinese chipmakers, software designers, and data centre operators, have rushed into AI-related stocks in recent days.

On Sunday, two listed companies who had been touted by investors as potential beneficiaries of DeepSeek's lower-cost model cautioned investors their business outlook had not changed - even as Beijing celebrated the efforts of other big companies to integrate DeepSeek's AI platform.

Beijing-based Capitalonline Data Service, which provides cloud computing services, said in a statement to the Shenzhen stock exchange it had deployed the DeepSeek-R1 model.

The company's shares jumped 49 per cent between Wednesday and Friday last week.

In its statement it said the business effect of the DeepSeek rollout and any impact on the company's future performance were both uncertain.

Shenzhen-based MeiG Smart Technology company, which provides wireless data terminals for IoT devices, said in its own statement to the Shenzhen exchange that it was working on the adaptation of DeepSeek-related models but remained in the early stages of that work.

It said development work had not generated any new business.

MeIG's shares jumped 33 per cent from Wednesday to Friday.