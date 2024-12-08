Search icon
  • Apple AirPods 2 Sells at up to ₹4,000 Discount: Check the Deal

Published 17:26 IST, December 8th 2024

Apple AirPods 2 Sells at up to ₹4,000 Discount: Check the Deal

Originally launched in 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 received significant upgrades in September earlier this year.

Reported by: Tech Desk
AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are selling at a discount. | Image: Apple

AirPods Pro 2 Deal: Apple refreshed its high-end AirPods Pro earlier this year, giving them the much-awaited enhancements such as hearing protection and hearing aid features. The new AirPods Pro 2 arrived at the same price as the last generation, but they are currently available with a discount worth up to ₹4,000. Customers can get the AirPods Pro 2 for less than ₹21,000 as part of the deal currently underway on the Reliance Digital website. Here is how the deal works.

AirPods Pro 2 deal on Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital has slashed the price of the AirPods Pro 2 from ₹24,900 to ₹22,990, representing a discount of ₹1,910. This is a flat discount so customers do not need anything to get it. However, if they use a credit card from ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI, they will be eligible for an additional ₹2,000 off. That effectively brings the cost down to ₹20,990 -- the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2 yet. Reliance Digital also offers customers no-cost EMI options on the earbuds, as well as a complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro for three months.

AirPods Pro 2 specifications

Originally launched in 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 received significant upgrades in September earlier this year. Apple added features such as hearing protection, hearing test, and hearing aid to AirPods Pro 2, allowing customers to use the earbuds as a hearing aid device. The features also include a personalised hearing profile, conversation awareness, conversation boost, adaptive equaliser, effortless set-up, and a noise awareness app, among others. The new AirPods Pro 2 come with a USB-C port on the bottom, but customers also have the MagSafe charging option for wireless charging on the earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, Personalised Volume, and Loud Sound Reduction, giving customers an immersive sound experience.

Updated 17:26 IST, December 8th 2024

