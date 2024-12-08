Apple AirPods 2 Sells at up to ₹4,000 Discount: Check the Deal

AirPods Pro 2 Deal: Apple refreshed its high-end AirPods Pro earlier this year, giving them the much-awaited enhancements such as hearing protection and hearing aid features. The new AirPods Pro 2 arrived at the same price as the last generation, but they are currently available with a discount worth up to ₹4,000. Customers can get the AirPods Pro 2 for less than ₹21,000 as part of the deal currently underway on the Reliance Digital website. Here is how the deal works.

AirPods Pro 2 deal on Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital has slashed the price of the AirPods Pro 2 from ₹24,900 to ₹22,990, representing a discount of ₹1,910. This is a flat discount so customers do not need anything to get it. However, if they use a credit card from ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or SBI, they will be eligible for an additional ₹2,000 off. That effectively brings the cost down to ₹20,990 -- the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2 yet. Reliance Digital also offers customers no-cost EMI options on the earbuds, as well as a complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro for three months.

AirPods Pro 2 specifications