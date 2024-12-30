Apple AirTag 2: What to Expect From Second-Generation Tracker

Apple’s AirTag could be due for an upgrade next year. Reports are rife that Apple is working on a second-generation AirTag, which would offer performance improvements, better battery life, and enhanced precision tracking than the original AirTag that came out in 2021. The AirTag 2 is reportedly in manufacturing tests, so it might be ready for launch next year. Here is everything to expect from Apple’s next item tracker.

What will be new in AirTag 2?

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently said that Apple’s second-generation AirTag will offer three key upgrades over the first generation:

– Longer range

– Better wireless chip

– Improved privacy

All of that could be possible because Apple plans to equip the AirTag 2, codenamed B589, with a new ultrawideband chip. Gurman highlighted that the upcoming chip would offer as much as three times the AirTag’s range, alongside improved precision finding capabilities. This could allow users to locate a tagged item from 30-90 metres away compared to the existing range of 10-30 metres. The new chip could also enhance the location accuracy of the device, especially in populated and congested areas.

Another area of improvement could be privacy. The AirTag 2 could prevent it from being stalked as easily as the first-generation device. However, the exact details of how Apple will enhance privacy on the second-generation AirTag are unclear. The AirTag 2 could also offer longer battery life compared to the first-generation tracker.

When will the AirTag 2 be launched?