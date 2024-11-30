Search icon
  • Apple Announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday Offers: Here's How Buyers in India Can Benefit

Published 19:22 IST, November 30th 2024

Apple Announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday Offers: Here's How Buyers in India Can Benefit

India is not on the list of eligible markets for Apple's Shopping Event, rightly so because the festival season here falls between September and November.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Apple has announced the Shopping Event. | Image: Apple

Apple's annual event to ring in the year-end festivals has kicked off with Black Friday. The four-day extravaganza will run till Cyber Monday, offering customers freebies on every purchase. Apple's Black Friday-Cyber Monday event is now live in countries, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. However, India is not on the list, rightly so because the festival season in the country falls between September and November. That said, customers here can still make the best out of Apple's offers.

Apple's Shopping Event

As part of the event, Apple is doling out an Apple Gift Card of up to $200 "when you buy an eligible product." The eligible products include iPhones, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs, HomePods, Beats accessories, and other peripherals such as Magic Pencil and Magic Keyboard. The gift card's value will depend on the product a customer buys. For instance, buying a 15-inch MacBook Air (M3) will give customers the full value of $200, but picking up an iPhone SE will be eligible for a gift card worth $25 only. Apple says the offer applies to purchases made from its online store, app, and physical stores in eligible locations. However, it is not available on refurbished products or items bought under the education offer.

How customers in India can make the best of Apple's Shopping Event

While customers in India cannot grab an offer directly from the Apple Store Online or the company's physical stores in New Delhi and Mumbai, they can ask their friends living abroad for help. Someone living in the US and coming to India soon could buy an iPhone or other desired Apple product from the official modes to receive the Apple Gift Card. Since the Gift Card can be redeemed across Apple's products and services, the customer can take advantage by either switching the region to the US or just asking the friend to top-up their US-based wallet and transfer an equivalent amount to the customer. Needless to say, that friend can bring the purchased Apple product when they visit India.

Updated 19:22 IST, November 30th 2024

