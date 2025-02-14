Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases Apple Event Next Week, iPhone SE 4 Launch Likely

Apple ’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter) to tease an upcoming event scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, saying “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family.” While he did not reveal what, rumours point to the launch of the next-generation iPhone SE. Launched first in 2016, the iPhone SE’s next-generation model is expected to be a significant upgrade, featuring a bigger notched display, Face ID, and even Apple Intelligence support.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said Apple’s next entry-level iPhone will arrive in the “coming days.” The launch was initially expected to take place earlier this week alongside the debut of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2.

iPhone SE 4 launch expected

While Apple’s official teaser puts the speculation around the event date to rest, some people suggest the animated GIF with the Apple logo in the teaser hints at AirTag’s next iteration. The next-generation AirTag model is also expected to arrive alongside the iPhone SE 4, according to rumours, but Cook’s teaser talks about the “newest member” instead of members. Since a teaser from the CEO for AirTag is highly unlikely, Cook could be hinting at the iPhone SE 4.

What to expect from the iPhone SE 4?