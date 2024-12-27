Apple in 2025: iPhone SE 4, Everything Else to Expect in the First Half

With 2025 only a few days away from knocking on our doors, smartphone companies are gearing up to kick off the new cycle of their devices. Among them is Apple, which appears to have an interesting lineup of products in the pipeline, especially for the first half of the year. Multiple rumours have pointed at the launch of the next iPhone SE model and even a refreshed MacBook Air during the same period. However, there may be more products that Apple has planned to introduce in early 2025. Here is a look at four new products Apple may launch in the first half of 2025.

iPhone SE 4

One of the highlighted products to crop up in early 2025 is the fourth-generation iPhone SE. Expected to debut sometime in March, the iPhone SE 4 could bring radical changes to Apple’s affordable iPhone device. Reports are rife that the iPhone SE’s next version would look nothing like its previous versions but adopt a design inspired by the iPhone 14. That means the departure of the Home button in favour of Face ID technology. It may also use an OLED display with a notch. The iPhone SE may use the latest A18 chip, offering support for Apple Intelligence services. That also means the fourth-generation iPhone SE will have 8GB of RAM. A USB-C port is also likely, but what could make the upcoming iPhone stand out will be Apple’s first-ever 5G modem.

MacBook Air M4

Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini with new M4 chips in October. The next in line obviously is the MacBook Air, which reports say will jump to the M4 chip in early 2025. Furthermore, Apple may increase the RAM capacity in the base model from 8GB to 16GB on the next MacBook Air. The laptop will also likely boast a nano-texture display variant in 13-inch and 15-inch options. It may also pack an upgraded 12MP Center Stage camera for better FaceTime and video calls.

HomePod Smart Display

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said Apple was working on a HomePod with a screen. Think of it like Apple’s version of Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show. The HomePod with a touchscreen display could allow Apple to expand into the smart home category and ensure its closed ecosystem includes a device for each purpose. According to Gurman, the HomePod with a display would focus on Siri, Communication, and Home Control, but it would also offer access to essential apps such as Safari, Music, and Notes, among others. Although there may not be a dedicated App Store on the device, it would be deeply integrated with other Apple devices. It may run a mix of watchOS and iOS Standby mode with Apple Intelligence support. In addition to double as a nightstand, the upcoming device could also support wall mounts.

11th Generation iPad