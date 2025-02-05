Apple Invites App Launched, Lets Users Send Customised Invitations

Apple has launched Apple Invites, a new app that lets iPhone users share custom invitations with friends and family. Now available on the App Store worldwide, Apple Invites lets users create invitations and personalise them with photos from the iPhone gallery, preset wallpapers, custom colours, locations, and other elements. These custom invites can be “easily” shared with options for RSVP.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud. “Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events.”

