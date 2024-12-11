Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.2 With New Apple Intelligence Features, ChatGPT Support

Apple has announced the iOS 18.2 update is now rolling out to eligible iPhone models worldwide, bringing the hotly-anticipated Apple Intelligence features, such as Image Playground and Genmoji, and native support for OpenAI's ChatGPT. Apart from the AI improvements, the latest iOS 18 update also packs security enhancements, a redesigned Mail app, and upgrades to the Camera Control.

iOS 18.2 eligible devices

While iOS 18.2 is available to all iOS 18-compatible devices, the AI features and ChatGPT integration will be supported on iPhone 15 Pro and newer models. As such, the Visual Intelligence functionality will be exclusive to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

– iPhone XR

– iPhone XS and XS Max

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

– iPhone 12 and 12 mini

– iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 13 and 13 mini

– iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

– iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

– iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

– iPhone 15 and 15 Plus

– iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

– iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

– iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

– iPhone SE (2nd gen)

– iPhone SE (3rd gen)

What's new in iOS 18.2?

iOS 18.2 is the second major update from Apple for the ongoing iPhone software version, bringing expanded support for Apple Intelligence services, which debuted with the iOS 18.1 update. Apple Intelligence now includes tools like Image Playground, Genmoji, and ChatGPT support in addition to enhanced Writing Tools functionality.

Image Playground: iPhone users with iOS 18.2 can access the new Image Playground app to generate original images from text inputs. Think of it like Apple's version of DALL-E, allowing users to describe, conceptualise, and modify images per their imagination. Once an image is created based on the inputs, users can also edit it to change styles and backgrounds. Image Playground also allows adding animations and illustrations to images. Its extensions will be available inside Messages, Freeform, and even third-party apps.

Genmoji: iOS 18.2 also brings Genmoji, which lets users create custom emojis right from the keyboard. These emojis could be based on a text input or a mix of preset emojis from the iOS keyboard. Genmojis will be synced across devices and available inside the sticker drawer.

ChatGPT: Following Apple's partnership with OpenAI, ChatGPT has finally arrived as an integration as part of the iOS 18.2 update. This means iPhone users with the update can ask Siri to summon ChatGPT with a voice command or text input, eliminating the need for ChatGPT's iOS app. ChatGPT integration also works in Writing Tools so that users can create documents and proposals among others from any text field on the iPhone. Apple says while iPhone users will be able to access ChatGPT without an account, they have the option to create one to sync their data. No data collected by ChatGPT on the iPhone will be used to train OpenAI's foundational models.

Image Wand: The new iOS 18 update also brings Image Wand, which turns sketches and handwritten or typed notes into images through the Note app. This app is mostly targeted at iPad users, but iPhone users will also have access to it.

Better Writing Tools: While iOS 18.1 introduced Writing Tools, they set of features in it have been limited. The new update now offers suggestions for inputted texts, alongside giving users more ways to modify the words and structure.

Visual Search: The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users can use Camera Control – the button on the right edge below the Siri button – to look up anything using AI by just pointing the camera at it. Users can long-press the Camera Control button to fire up Visual Search, which works similarly to Google Lens.

Redesigned Mail: The Mail app, as we know it, has entirely changed with iOS 18.2, bringing new categories for better segregation of received emails. The categories include Personal, Transactions, Updates, and Promotions – much like Gmail. While the app will automatically sort emails based on their nature, users will have the option to reassign their category. The Mail app also has a new “digest view” option that shows all emails from a specific sender.

Redesigned Photos: While the iOS 18 version of the Photos app received mixed responses, Apple is hoping the latest redesign will quell some concerns. The Photos app now allows precision frame-by-frame scrubbing of videos, can turn off auto-looping of the playback, brings improvements in Collections, and other adjustments to the existing categories.

Several other changes are also coming with iOS 18.2, mentioned vividly in the changelog on the Apple website.

iOS 18.2 release time in India