  • Apple Watch Series 10 Buyers Can Get ₹2,500 Off Online: Here's How

Published 18:18 IST, December 28th 2024

Apple Watch Series 10 Buyers Can Get ₹2,500 Off Online: Here's How

The latest Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a 1.81-inch LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with minimal bezels.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Apple Watch Series 10 is currently selling at a discounted price. | Image: Apple

Customers planning to buy the latest Apple Watch Series 10 can consider the offer where they can save ₹2,500 on an online purchase. The latest Apple Watch model is currently selling at one of the lowest prices since launch. Launched at a starting price of ₹46,900, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the most advanced smartwatch iPhone users can buy, and the discount of ₹2,500 comes across as a good deal.

Apple Watch Series 10 deal

The ₹2,500 discount is available when customers buy the Apple Watch Series 10 from Croma’s website. However, this is not a flat discount. According to the company’s website, the ₹2,500 discount applies to purchases made using an ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, or SBI credit card on full payment. The effective price after the discount will be ₹44,400 for the entry-level 42mm model and ₹47,400 for the 46mm model.

Apple Watch Series 10 specifications

The latest Apple Watch Series 10 boasts a 1.81-inch LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with minimal bezels. It is powered by the S10 SiP, which includes a 64-bit dual-core CPU. It supports voice-enabled Siri, GPS navigation, Emergency SOS, and fall detection. The smartwatch has two connectivity options: the GPS-only version and the 5G version that uses an eSIM to offer cellular connectivity without an iPhone. Both models pack Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, as well. Apple claims the Apple Watch Series 10’s battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. In addition to being swim-proof and water resistant, the Apple Watch Series 10 offers health-centric features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, ECG measurement, and blood oxygen level tracking. The Apple Watch Series 10 supports charging from a wireless charger, which comes bundled in the retail box.

Updated 18:18 IST, December 28th 2024

