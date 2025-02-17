Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech News /
  • Apple’s Smarter Siri Could be a Few Months Away: What to Expect

Updated 14:36 IST, February 17th 2025

Apple’s Smarter Siri Could be a Few Months Away: What to Expect

A smarter Siri, Apple said, will have a more precise control on apps, allowing users to get done more.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share
An AI-infused Siri may take more time to arrive. | Image: Apple

Apple ’s biggest upgrade to Siri — which the company last year said would make its digital assistant smarter and more useful — is not coming until the next few months. Bloomberg has reported that a long-due artificial intelligence revamp in Siri as part of Apple Intelligence features is facing technical glitches, engineering problems, and software bugs, potentially delaying the rollout.

According to the report, the implementation of features that Apple has already advertised for a smarter Siri was expected to come through by April. However, it could have been delayed until May or later. An improved Siri, originally expected to be part of the iOS 18.4 rollout in April, may now be released with iOS 18.5 sometime in May.

A smarter Siri, Apple said, will have a more precise control on apps, allowing users to get done more. It will also gain the ability to fetch a user’s data to answer questions and take actions better — much like Google Assistant with Gemini support. After the update, Apple’s digital assistant will also be able to see the content on the iPhone’s screen and use the context to target questions more efficiently.

The real-life uses could include asking Siri to locate a file or asking for a song they talked about with a friend on iMessage, or finding a flight’s details and making reservations accordingly.

These improvements are a part of Apple’s roadmap for Apple Intelligence service, which has been rolling out incrementally on eligible devices. Last year, the iPhone maker said the Siri upgrades would not be released until 2025 but did not specify a timeline. However, Bloomberg cited Apple’s internal communication to say that the changes in Siri were expected to be part of iOS 18.4.

A delay in Siri’s AI upgrades could derail Apple’s strategy to take on rivals that have become more established AI products. For instance, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Meta’s Llama have shown better results. According to the report, teams behind Apple Intelligence have struggled to meet deadlines, with some engineers saying that some AI features were rolled out in a rush to “appease an AI-obsessed Wall Street.”

Read more: WhatsApp Launches Chat Themes to Let Users Ditch the Green Chat Bubble

Published 14:25 IST, February 17th 2025

Apple

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: