Android will Let Users Find Unknown Bluetooth Trackers Travelling with Them

Google today rolled out an update to its Android smartphones that enables users to locate the unknown Bluetooth tracker travelling with them. The company today announced updates to its Find My Device tool that brings two new features to Android smartphones. These new features not only enable users to find the hidden device but also pause the location services on their devices so that they cannot be followed by the owner of the Bluetooth tracker.

Here is what we know about the two features that Google announced today:

Find Nearby

As mentioned before, this feature enables users to find the unknown Bluetooth tracker that is travelling with them. Google says that now, Android users can use the 'Find Nearby' feature to pinpoint the Bluetooth tracker's location.

"Your Android device will guide you to the tag, to help you find it if it's hidden," the company wrote in a note.

Temporarily Pause Location

This feature enables users to temporarily pause location updates from their smartphones to prevent their devices' location from being used by a detected unknown tracker for up to 24 hours.

"This provides an extra layer of privacy and control, allowing you to take a first action quickly while you locate and physically disable the tag," the company added.

Both these features build on top of Android's Unknown Tracker Alert feature that arrived last year.

Android: What to do if you get unknown tracker alert?

Here is a step-by-step guide as to what Android users can do once they located an unknown tracker:

Step 1: Tap the tracker notification on your smartphone to open a map.

Step 2: Find where the tracker has been detected travelling with you.

Step 3: Tap Play Sound option.

Step 4: Follow the sound to find the tracker.

Step 5: Tap Next Steps button when you find the tracker.