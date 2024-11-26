Instagram DMs get live location sharing, Nicknames: How to use

Instagram has rolled out a major update to its Direct Messages feature that brings a host of new features including nicknames and support for live location sharing on the platform. In addition to this, the company has rolled out 17 new sticker packs which bring over 300 new stickers to DMs in Meta's photo and video sharing service.

The company also shared that now users will be able to favorite a sticker from their chats so that they can re-use stickers shared by friends or those created with cutouts.

Instagram DMs get Nicknames: How to use

Instagram today announced that users can now customise names across DMs on its platform by setting nicknames for themselves and their friends.

Instagram says that nicknames only appear in users' DM chats, and they won’t change the username anywhere else on the platform.

How to use

Step 1: Tap the Message icon in the top right corner of Instagram's Android or iOS app.

Step 2: Tap the conversation wherein you want to add the nickname.

Step 3: Tap the chat name at the top.

Step 4: Tap the Nicknames option under Themes.

Step 5: Enter a nickname and then tap Done.

Instagram DMs get Live Location Sharing: How to use

Instagram is also getting the ability to share live location within DMs. The company says that users can share their live location in either a one-on-one chat or a group chat for up to one hour. Users can also pin a spot on the map to coordinate arrival times, activities or find their friends or family members in crowded spaces.

Furthermore, the company said that only those in the specific chat will be able to see a user's location and that it cannot be forwarded to other chats. Users will also see an indicator at the top of the chat to ensure they don’t forget that they are sharing their live location.

How to share live location in Instagram

Step 1: Open Messages in Instagram's Android or iOS app.

Step 2: Tap the conversation wherein you want to share the live location.

Step 3: Tap the Plus icon at the bottom.

Step 4: Tap Location.