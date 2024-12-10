Search icon
Published 20:10 IST, December 10th 2024

Microsoft 365 Outage Hits Teams, Outlook, Word Users Globally

A major out is affecting Microsoft 365 service, which includes apps such as Teams, Outlook, Work and Excel, globally. Microsoft is working to fix the issue.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Microsoft | Image: AP

Microsoft 365 is experiencing a major outage globally with users facing issues while accessing services such as Outlook, Teams and OneDrive. Users across the globe also reported issues while opening files with the web-based apps offered by the Microsoft 365 service.

The issue with Microsoft 365's services began at around 2PM IST today with Downdetector reporting a peak of the issue at around 5:30PM IST today.

Microsoft was quick to identify the issue. In a post via its Microsoft 365 Status page on X (formerly Twitter), the company said that it was aware of the matter and that it was investing the issue for Mirosoft 365 apps on the web.

"We’re investigating an issue where some users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 apps for the web. We're reviewing service monitoring telemetry to isolate the root cause and develop a remediation plan. For more information, please refer to OO953223 in the admin center," the company wrote in its post while recommending a workaround for the affected users.

Shortly after, the company updated the page saying that it has identified the issue and that it was working to fix it. The company also said that affected users could access its services and their files via the desktop-based apps.

"We’ve identified a token generation issue which may be contributing towards the impact. We’ve deployed a fix to disable proactive caching, which we believe will resolve the issue," Microsoft wrote in a post notifying users that a fix has been deployed to fix the issue that led to this widespread outage.

It is worth noting that this is the second major outage that has affected the Microsoft 365 service in the span of a month. Microsoft Outlook and Teams users had reported a similar issue on November 25.

 

Updated 20:10 IST, December 10th 2024

