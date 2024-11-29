Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 20:09 IST, November 29th 2024

WhatsApp Hacks: How to Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story

WhatsApp users often share their Status updates to Facebook as a Stories. Here's an easy guide to share a WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story.

Reported by: Tech Desk
WhatsApp | Image: Reuters

Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story:  WhatsApp and Facebook are some of the most popular social media apps that a lot of users use to share their life updates with their family and friends. A lot of times, WhatsApp users end up sharing the same creative twice, first on WhatsApp and then on Facebook. Thankfully, Meta has a trick that lets users share their WhatsApp Status updates as Stories on Facebook. Users can even set all of their WhatsApp Status updates to be shared on Facebook automatically, which makes the overall process faster and more efficient.

So, here is a comprehensive guide that will enable WhatsApp users to share all of their Status updates on Facebook as Stories automatically:

WhatsApp Hacks: How to Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story

To share a WhatsApp Status as a Facebook story, users first need to connect their WhatsApp and Facebook accounts. Here is a step-by-step guide as to how users can link their WhatsApp accounts with their Facebook accounts and share all of their WhatsApp Status updates and Facebook Stories:

How to link WhatsApp account with Facebook

Step 1: Open Facebook on your Android phone or iPhone.

Step 2: Tap your Status Tab at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap the three dots on the top.

Step 4: Tap Status Privacy option in the menu bar that opens.

Step 5: Tap the Facebook option.

Step 6: Tap the Get Started button.

Step 7: Tap the Agree button.

It is worth noting that if WhatsApp shows the Facebook account that is different than the account you use, manually add the account details including the username and the account password.

How to Share WhatsApp Status as a Facebook Story

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android phone.

Step 2: Tap the Updates tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Tap the Add Status option at the top and then create a video, image or text-based status.

Step 4: Tap the Status button at the bottom.

Step 5: Toggle on the button that says 'Always share to Facebook Story'.

Updated 20:09 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.