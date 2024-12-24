WhatsApp Now Lets Users Scan Documents Without Leaving the App: How to use

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp, in the past couple of years, has made it simpler for users to share high-quality photos and videos on its platform. Now, the company is going a step ahead and making it simpler for users to share documents on its platform. The Meta-owned messaging app has silently started rolling out a new feature that enables users to scan and share a document without leaving the app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company has started rolling out the in-app document scanner feature to users of its iOS app with the latest update. The report says that the in-app scanner is seamlessly integrated in the document sharing menu and it provides an easy way for the users to share their documents on the platform. Until now, WhatsApp users could share documents either by sending them as an image, or by using a third-party scanner app. The company's new in-app document scanner changes that.

As per the report, using this feature is quite simple. After capturing the document, users can preview the scan and make adjustments by moving the automatic margins before sharing it with the contact.

That said, WhatsApp's in-app document scanner feature is not available to all iPhone users. Instead, WhatsApp is rolling out this feature with the version 24.25.80 of the app. Android users don't have the access to WhatsApp's new in-app document scanner yet.

WhatsApp in-app document scanner: How to use?

Here is a step-by-step guide as to how iPhone users can scan and share a document in WhatsApp:

Step 1: Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and then open the chat where you want to share a document.

Step 3: Tap the Plus icon at the bottom.

Step 4: Tap the Document option in the menu that appears.

Step 5: Now tap the Scan Document option.

Step 6: Position the camera to scan the document.

Step 7: Once the document has been scanned, tap it at the bottom to edit it.

Step 8: Tap the Crop option to change the margins, Colour option to change the colour scheme, Rotate option to change the alignment and Retake option to capture the image again.

Step 9: Once you are done adjusting, tap the Done button on top.