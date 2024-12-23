X Subscription Price Hiked in India: Here's How Much It Costs Now

X subscription price hike: Elon Musk-owned X, formerly known as Twitter, has hiked the price of its subscription plans in India. The company, via an update on its support page, announced that it is increasing the price of its Premium Plus subscription plan in India by 35 percent.

Earlier, the monthly price for the X Premium Plus monthly subscription plan for the web stood at Rs 1,300. After the price hike, it will cost Rs 1,750 to the X users. Similarly, the X Premium Plus annual subscription plan for the web costed Rs 13,600. However, it will cost Rs 18,300 to the users now.

Subscription price for all other tiers, which includes the Basic tier, and the Premium tier remain unchanged. The basic tier for the web costs Rs 243.75 per month and Rs 2590.48 for a year. Similarly, the premium tier for the web costs Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,800 for a year.

X Premium Plus gets more features

In addition to increasing the pricing of its Premium Plus plan, the company has also made changes to the features offered by this plan. X, in its support page, wrote that the Premium Plus plan is now completely ads-free. It also offers higher priority support, access to Radar, and higher limit for Grok AI, to name a few.

The company also said that the X Premium Plus subscription is now used for fueling the creator program. "We’ve shifted our revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than ad views alone. Your Premium+ subscription fee contributes to this new, more equitable system where creator earnings are tied to the overall value they bring to X, not impressions of ads," the company wrote.

