Published 19:49 IST, December 11th 2024
Apple Intelligence gets ChatGPT Support, Genmoji, More with iOS 18.2 Update
Apple today released iOS 18.2 update. This update brings new Apple Intelligence features including ChatGPT support and Genmoji to supported iPhone models.
Apple Intelligence update: Apple today rolled out iOS 18.2 update, which brings new Apple Intelligence features to the supported iPhone models. The latest iOS update brings new Apple Intelligence-powered writing tools along with Genmoji and the company's Image Playground app to the users. In addition to these features, the iOS 18.2 update also brings an enhanced Siri experience, which includes ChatGPT integration, to the supported iPhone models.
Apple, in addition to announcing new Apple Intelligence features, also announced localised English support for Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK. Furthermore, the company said that Apple Intelligence will gain support for more languages, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese with in a software update coming in April 2025.
As iOS 18.2 update starts arriving on iPhone models, here are all the new Apple Intelligence features that will arrive on the iPhone 16 series smartphone models and the iPhone 15 Pro series smartphones.
Apple Intelligence: What's new in iOS 18.2 update?
ChatGPT integration in Siri
One of the most awaited features that iOS 18.2 update brings is ChatGPT integration in Siri. Apple says that with the ChatGPT integration, 'Siri can suggest a user access ChatGPT for certain requests, and Siri can provide the response directly'.
This feature also brings an option called Compose, which users can use to ask ChatGPT to generate images and content from Writing Tools that are available across Apple's app ecosystem. Furthermore, the company says that iPhone users don't need a ChatGPT account to use this integration.
Image Playground
This tool enables users to create new images on their iPhones. Apple says that users can add their own text descriptions, and even create images in the likeness of a family member or friend using photos from their photo library.
Image Playground is integrated into various apps available on iPhones including iMessages, Freeform, and Keynote, to name a few. It is also available as a brand-new dedicated app on iPhones.
Genmoji
Apple Intelligence also enables users to create new emojis from scratch. The iPhone-maker says that users can type a description into the emoji keyboard to create a Genmoji. Users can also use images from their photo library to create a Genmoji inspired by a friend or family member.
As far as usage is concerned, Genmoji can be added to messages, or shared as a sticker or reaction in a Tap back.
Image Wand
Apple has also updated its Notes app with an Apple Intelligence-powered feature called Image Wand. This tool enables users to create images in their note using the written or visual context already captured within the note. Image Wand can also be used to turn a rough sketch into a polished image by circling it.
Writing Tools
iOS 18.2 also brings new Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools that let users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text. Apple's new Writing Tools include a feature called 'Describe Your Change', which can be used to turn a piece of text more poetic. Appls says that Describe Your Change option is available systemwide across Apple and select third-party apps.
Updated 19:49 IST, December 11th 2024