ChatGPT Search is OpenAI'a Answer to Google Search, Google Maps

ChatGPT Search launch: OpenAI today announced that it has started rolling out its search engine, ChatGPT Search, to all its users globally. The company had first announced ChatGPT Search back in October this year. At the time, the feature was available to ChatGPT Plus and Team users only. Now, nearly two months later, the company has finally rolled out ChatGPT Search to all users, including free users.

"ChatGPT search is starting to roll out to all Free users today," OpenAI wrote in a post announcing the development.

According to the details shared by OpenAI, ChatGPT users can access ChatGPT Search via ChatGPT's web-based platform, its Android and iOS-based apps and ChatGPT's desktop-based apps.

Furthermore, the company said users can also set ChatGPT Search as the default search engine in a your browser. As per the details shared by the artificial intelligence (AI) startup in a support page, interested people can use ChatGPT as a web browser on Chrome by downloading its Chrome extension. "you can search directly via your browser URL bar. This will automatically start a conversation in ChatGPT that contains your search query and ChatGPT search’s response," the company says.

In addition to this, the company also announced that it will start rolling out Search with Advanced Voice in ChatGPT starting next week.

Lastly, the company announced that it has also added maps to ChatGPT's mobile apps. This feature is aimed at helping people search and chat about local restaurants and businesses.

ChatGPT Search: How to search in ChatGPT

Step 1: Open ChatGPT on your PC or on your mobile.

Step 2: on the web search icon in the text box.

Step 3: Enter your search query.