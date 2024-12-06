Google Brings More AI-Powered Features to Android Smartphones: Check List

Android update: Google is rolling out its first major update to Android 15-powered smartphones. The company today announced that it is rolling out a host new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features to devices running Android 15. These new features not only bring enhancements to Gemini but also to other apps, including Google Drive.

Here are all the new features coming to Android 15-powered smartphones this month:

Expressive Captions: This feature uses on-device AI to communicate tone, human noises, volume and environmental cues in the caption of the video playing. Google says that Expressive Captions are a part of its Live Captions feature, and it will appear across Android apps on Android devices including video-based messages and video streaming platforms.

Image Q&A: Google is also bringing Image Q&A functionality in its Lookout app. This feature uses the company's Gemini 1.5 Pro model to provide more vivid image captions and it is aimed at people with low vision. Android users can get the caption of an image simply by uploading it or opening it in the app. "You can then gain a deeper understanding of the image by asking follow-up questions," the company wrote in a post.

Coming to the availability, Google is rolling out this feature to all Android users globally.

QR Codes in Quick Share: This feature is aimed at making it easier for users to transfer images, videos and documents. Users can select the files that they want to transfer, tap the QR code that appears and then have the receiver scan that QR code to get the files.