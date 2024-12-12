Google Rolls Out Gemini 2.0-based Gemini App Globally: Top Features, How to Access

Google today announced the launch of its most advanced AI model, that is, Gemini 2.0. This new model builds on top of Gemini 1.0 that was launched last year and it takes artificial intelligence a step close to what Google describes as the 'agentic era', which is a state when AI can perform complex tasks almost independently with minimum human intervention.

"With new advances in multimodality — like native image and audio output — and native tool use, it will enable us to build new AI agents that bring us closer to our vision of a universal assistant," Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on the ocassion.

In addition to launching Gemini 2.0, the company also announced that it is bringing this AI model to its AI assistant, Gemini. The company today announced that Gemini users globally will be able to access a chat optimised version of Gemini 2.0 Flash on desktop and mobile web, by selecting it in the model drop-down. The company will bring a similar experience to the Gemini mobile app soon.

Early next year, the company will expand Gemini 2.0 to more Google products, including Google Search, Google Lens and Google Maps.

Gemini 2.0: How will it improve the Gemini experience?

According to the details shared by Google, Gemini 2.0-powered Gemini will be able to converse in multiple languages and in mixed languages and that it will have a better understanding of accents and uncommon words.

In addition to this, Gemini 2.0 will also bring the 'ability to remember things while keeping you in control'. "It now has up to 10 minutes of in-session memory and can remember more conversations you had with it in the past, so it is better personalised to you," Google wrote in a blog post. Simply put, Gemini will be able to remember conversations that users had with it in the past and use them to answer queries in the ongoing conversations.

Lastly, Gemini 2.0 will also enable Gemini to understand language at about the latency of human conversation. In other words, talking to Gemini AI assistant will be almost as good as taking to another human.