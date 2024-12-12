Google’s New AI Tool Can Do Research Work For Paid Users

Google today unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that is aimed at helping users with their research. Google's newly launched tool is called Deep Research and it is powered by the company's most advanced AI model -- Gemini 2.0 -- that was announced earlier today.

According to the details shared by the company, 'Deep Research uses AI to explore complex topics on your behalf and provide you with findings in a comprehensive, easy-to-read report'. This newly launched AI tool not only searches the vast troves of data available on the internet to look for the information relevant to a user's query, but it also summarises it an easy-to-understand format, thereby reducing the overall time required for processing it.

Google's Deep Research: How does it work?

Deep Research can be accessed from Gemini's interface. Interested users can type their query in Gemini's search box to start using the tool. Once a user enters their question, Deep Research creates a multi-step research plan for the user to either revise or approve. Once the user approves the plan, Deep Research 'begins deeply analysing relevant information from across the web'.

While Deep Research is still researching, Gemini continuously refines its analysis, browsing the web and then starting a new search based on what it has learned. Google says that Deep Research repeats this process multiple times and once complete, it generates a comprehensive report of the key findings, which can then be exported into a Google Doc file.

"It’s neatly organized with links to the original sources, connecting you to relevant websites and businesses or organizations you might not have found otherwise so you can easily dive deeper to learn more," Google wrote in a blog post announcing the tool.

Deep Research: How to use it?

Step 1: Open Gemini on your PC and log into your account.

Step 2: Toggle the model drop-down to 'Gemini 1.5 Pro with Deep Research'.



Step 3: Enter your research question.

Deep Research: Who can access it?