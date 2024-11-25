India's GenAI Ecosystem Witnesses 6x Growth amid Global Slump: NASSCOM Report

India's Generative AI ecosystem has grown remarkably amid a global downturn, recording an impressive 6 times growth in quarterly investments driven by B2B and productivity solutions, according to a report by IT industry body Nasscom.

Nasscom on Monday released the "Generative AI Tracker: Tech Industry Activity in Q2FY2025" report that revealed a robust rebound in funding and innovation within India's Generative AI landscape.

"Indian GenAI startup funding, at about USD 51 million in Q2FY2025, saw over 6 times rise quarter-on-quarter, led by B2B and agentic AI startups. Funding rounds continued to rise, with Q2FY2025 registering a record 20 rounds, after a tepid Q1.

"GenAI applications garnered most funding, however, per-stage funding got capped lower due to no model funding in Q2," the report said.

On the contrary, global GenAI startup funding, at about USD 4 billion in Q2FY2025, hit the lower circuit with a 2.3 times quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) drop from Q1, the report revealed.

Most major and mid-sized Indian tech companies have been releasing GenAI platforms since early 2023. These platforms are gradually being offered with multimodal, multi-model data, AI, and cloud integration ecosystems.

With more and more tech providers prioritising partnerships and advanced skilling, partnerships in the industry surged by 25 per cent sequentially, focusing on product enhancements, joint go-to-market strategies, and government-led skilling initiatives.

This strategic pivot has led to improved revenue pipelines and stronger realizations from active Proofs of Concept (PoCs), the study said.

Companies are moving beyond basic AI literacy to focus on advanced and thematic upskilling that integrates platform capabilities and agentic AI functionalities.

The evolution of the Indian GenAI ecosystem from experimental use cases to scalable, production-ready solutions is reflected in its growing maturity, Nasscom said, adding that improved finance inflows, more revenue realisations, and growing applications in customer interaction and enterprise productivity are the main drivers of this expansion.