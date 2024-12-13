OpenAI Brings Santa Mode, Videos to Advanced Voice Mode in ChatGPT

ChatGPT update: OpenAI today announced a new Santa Mode for all ChatGPT users ahead of the holiday season. The company today announced that it has started rolling out Santa Mode to all ChatGPT users across the globe irrespective of the plan that they have subscribed to. The Santa Mode in ChatGPT will be available until the end of December 2024, post which Santa 'will retire back to the North Pole'.

Enabling the Santa Mode will essentially give users access to Santa's voice in ChatGPT. ChatGPT users can find Santa's voice by tapping on the snowflake icon on the ChatGPT home screen or on the top-right of the screen inside the Voice Mode.

OpenAI says that ChatGPT users can chat with Santa in both Advanced Voice and Standard Voice Modes. However, the company has cautioned that conversations with Santa do not support custom instructions or memories. These conversations are also temporary and will not appear in chat history. OpenAI will also delete these chats after 30 days.

Advanced Voice Mode gets Videos

OpenAI has also rolled out updates to its Advanced Voice Mode that was announced back in September this year. This feature gives paying customers access to natural conversations with ChatGPT along with access to multiple voices, and memory and custom instructions for shaping responses. However, at the time, the feature enabled users to hear a user and respond accordingly. Now, the company has added videos capabilities to its Advanced Voice Mode, which will enable ChatGPT to see and tailor its responses accordingly.

"Now you can chat with ChatGPT over video and voice in real time," OpenAI wrote in a post announcing the development.