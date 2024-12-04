Search icon
  News /
  Tech /
  • At Least 20% Cyber-Crimes Involve Dark Web Usage by Attackers: Report

Published 18:42 IST, December 4th 2024

At Least 20% Cyber-Crimes Involve Dark Web Usage by Attackers: Report

The attackers used the dark web for cyber-crimes like data breaches, hacking, phishing, ransomware, identity theft, sale and purchase of banned products.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cyber-crimes often involve access to the dark web. | Image: Unsplash

At least 20 per cent of cyber-crimes in India involve attackers using dark web, according to a report by cyber security firm Lisianthus. The dark web is a platform on the internet that can be accessed using special tools. It is usually very difficult to trace the identity and location of a dark web user.

"At least 20 per cent of cyber-crimes in India involve the usage of the dark web by online attackers," the study conducted by Lisianthus Tech said.

The attackers used the dark web for cyber-crimes like data breaches, hacking, phishing, ransomware, identity theft, sale and purchase of banned products like narcotics and weapons.

The study is based on a detailed analysis of several cases of cyber-crime reported across the country, said Khushhal Kaushik, founder and CEO of Lisianthus Tech.

The study was conducted on a sampling basis over a period of two months which concluded last week, he said.

"Study was completed using several samples of crime data taken from state police, National Crime Records Bureau and other relevant portals reporting cyber crime and analyzing these in detail with industry experts, cyber security consultants and law enforcement representatives," Kaushik said.

Recently a man was arrested for cultivating cannabis in his rented flat and selling it off through the dark web. Attackers had also used the dark web for ransomware attacks on AIIMS in Delhi last year, he said.

Gurugram-based Lisianthus Tech is into cyber-security audits and conducting security assessments.

As per the report, the usage of dark web has grown two-fold in the past decade and to avoid being a victim of this, users must not give permission to any online notification seeking access to their phone book and other applications.

Updated 18:42 IST, December 4th 2024

