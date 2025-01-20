Big Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch

Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event where the new Galaxy S25 series will break the cover is set for January 22. Slated to take place in San Jose, California, the event is where Samsung will talk about its new flagship phones — which will set the stage for Apple’s next iPhones and Google’s Pixels in 2025 — at length, focusing more on their AI capabilities. However, a major leak has revealed the full specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones, leaving nothing to the imagination.

An X (formerly Twitter) user who goes by Arsène Lupin has shared screenshots showing nearly every key specification of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. The specifications mentioned in the screenshots are not any different from what previous rumours have suggested and indicate that the upcoming phones will not be major upgrades over last year’s Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S25 expected specifications

Display: 6.2-inch AMOLED 2X display with a 2340x1080 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with at least a variant with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Cameras: A 50MP F1.8 sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom on the back. The front camera may use a 12MP F2.2 sensor.

Battery: A 4000mAh battery with 25W fast charging speed.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus expected specifications

Display: A 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120x1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 2600-nit of peak brightness.

Processor: A Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

Cameras: A combination of a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP sensor on the front.

Battery: A 4900mAh battery with 45W fast charging speed.

Both Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will also support Galaxy AI services, wireless charging, an IP68 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass Armor protection, Samsung DeX, eSIM, UWB, and Wi-Fi 6E. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 will run Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box with support for Android version upgrades for seven years.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

Display: A 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3120x1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

Processor: A Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Cameras: Rear cameras include a 200MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. The front camera packs a 12MP sensor.

Battery: A 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging standard.