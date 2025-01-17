Black+Decker Enters Indian TV Market With Indkal, Launches 4K Google TV

Black+Decker has forayed into India’s smart television market in a licensing partnership with Indkal Technologies, which also sells Acer-branded televisions. The brand is owned by US-headquartered Stanley Black & Decker, a Fortune 500 manufacturer of a range of tools. Marking the brand’s entry is its first 4K TV, which offers viewing technologies such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, supports up to 120Hz refresh rate, and runs on Google TV software.

"This launch marks a significant milestone for us, as it brings a globally recognised brand known for its innovation into the highly competitive TV space,” said Anand Dubey, CEO of Indkal Technologies.

“We are excited to lead the way by bringing the first next-gen Smart TV featuring Android 14 technology to India,” said Amit Datta, commercial director of licensing at Stanley Black & Decker.

Featuring a frameless design on a metal unibody, the television offers a 98.5 per cent visible area of the display that has a 3840x2160 resolution. The display supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision to offer “lifelike” colours and deep contrast levels. It is powered by a DynamIQ dual AI processor, consisting of two Cortex-A75 cores and two Cortex-A55 cores. It works in tandem with an IMG BXE GPU to support technologies such as 4K upscaling, dynamic signal calibration, micro dimming, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC).

Based on Android 14-based Google TV, the Black+Decker 4K TV comes pre-installed with Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, among others. These apps have dedicated hotkeys on the remote control, along with a Google Voice Assistant for hands-free operation. The TV also offers artificial intelligence-based picture optimisation, which the company says adjusts picture settings based on the content being viewed. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and Google Chromecast.