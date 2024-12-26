boAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem Smartwatches With Bluetooth Calling Launched

Smartwatch brand boAt has introduced two new smartwatches focused on women users. The company claims the new Enigma models “combine style, advanced features, and durability to enhance daily life.” The highlighted features include Always-On Display, navigation tools, and a discreet SOS function, which the company claims allows users to send emergency messages and share their location with crucial contacts.

boAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem price

While the Enigma Daze costs ₹2,199 for the Metallic Gold, other variants, such as Metallic Silver, Metallic Black, Metallic Gold, and Cherry Blossom, are priced at ₹1,999. On the other hand, the boAt Enigma Gem costs ₹2,699 and comes in Rose Gold, Metallic Black, and Metallic Silver colourways.

You can purchase both smartwatches on boAt’s official website, popular e-commerce sites, and certain retail outlets, with an extra ₹100 discount available for pre-bookings via select bank offers.

boAt Enigma Daze, Enigma Gem specifications

The company says the Enigma Daze and Enigma Gem feature a meta design. The Daze has a 1.3-inch colour display, the Gem boasts a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with Always-On Display. Both smartwatches support Bluetooth 5.3 with calling functionality. Both smartwatches also have the functionality to allow saving up to 20 contacts. The health features include heart rate measurement, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, guided breathing, stress management, energy scores, and menstrual tracking.