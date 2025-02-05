Breakthrough: Neuralink Brain Chip Enables Paralysed Patient to Write With Thought-Controlled Robotic Arm

Elon Musk’s Neuralink has successfully unlocked a new achievement, which could prove crucial in developing technology that enables differently-able people to write. A new technological advancement in Neuralink’s Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) can allow individuals with movement disorders or the ones lacking motor skills to control robotic arms using their thoughts to write.

In a video shared by The Sun, a robotic arm — controlled by an individual with Neuralink’s N1 chip implanted into their brain — can be seen writing the word ‘convoy’ to commemorate the achievement of the company’s eponymous ‘Convoy’ study. By sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Musk has confirmed its authenticity and vouched that Neuralink’s latest technology could allow paralysed individuals to perform basic tasks, such as writing.

As part of the Convoy study, which was announced last November, the advancement is designed to help people with an acute lack of fine motor skills and mobility impairments, particularly quadriplegics regain limb control. The company, per the report, has claimed that three patients implanted with the N1 chip have successfully shown the ability to control a computer cursor and even play video games using only their thoughts.

While Neuralink’s latest achievement could be key to unlocking the potential for paralysed and differently-abled people, multiple experts have expressed fears, citing vulnerabilities and potential risks these individuals may be exposed to after bearing the chip implant. According to the report, the N1 chip interprets brain signals and translates them into commands for computer-operated devices, such as a robotic arm or a video game.

While the first patient with the N1 chip successfully managed to control the mouse cursor using the technology, the second patient used the technology to play Mario Kart and live stream it on a PC using their brain.