India's Consumer Protection Authority Serves Apple Notice Over Sluggish iPhone Software

The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to tech giant Apple, demanding an explanation of the technical issues iPhone users have reported after updating to the latest iOS 18 software. The CCPA has also served cab aggregators Ola and Uber notice following consumer complaints about pricing disparities, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

Apple has been asked to respond to technical issues reported by iPhone users after a recent software update. "The department, after examining consumer grievances, has issued a notice to Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter," Joshi said in a social media post.

A survey by LocalCircles revealed that 60 per cent of iPhone users experienced service problems, with call failures being the most significant issue. Nearly 90 per cent of surveyed iPhone users attributed their difficulties directly to an iOS update, with no blame placed on WiFi or mobile networks.

Apple has been releasing updates, including iOS 18.0.1 in October to address screen and camera freezing issues, and the latest 18.2.1 update for bug fixes.

Separately, Ola and Uber have been served notices concerning allegations of differential pricing based on users' mobile operating systems.

"As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses," Joshi said in a social media post.

Joshi had earlier termed this practice a "prima facie unfair trade practice" and a "blatant disregard" for consumer rights.

The minister stressed the government's "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation" and directed the CCPA to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Comments from Apple, Ola, and Uber could not be received at the time of filing this report. The companies have not yet responded to the notices issued by the CCPA.