CES 2025: Dell Ditches Long-Running XPS Brand in Favour of More Streamlined Laptop Names

While nearly every technology company chose to unveil their new products and expand their brand categories at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Dell had an unusual announcement. The Texas-headquartered PC company said it is discontinuing its long-running PC brands, such as XPS, Inspiron, Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex, in favour of merely three brands, which will define its latest and upcoming laptop and desktop PC lineups. Dell has announced new models under Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

Dell will be intended for laptops for everyday use at, say, school or work. Dell Pro will cater to the segment that wants laptops focused on professional work, while Dell Pro Max will be meant for high-grade performance in the fields of video editing, for instance. Dell’s Alienware sub-brand will continue to exist for gaming PCs.

Under each branding, Dell will launch computers classified among Base, Plus, and Premium categories, depending on their specifications, features, and, ultimately, the price. It said that about 74 per cent of customers ditch their tech purchases because of how complex the device lineups have become. The company hopes the new branding, which seems to have been inspired by Apple and somewhat the auto industry, will help customers and enterprises choose its PCs more conveniently.

The new Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max PCs are equipped with the company’s new built-in NPU technology, allowing them to run AI services natively. The desktop PCs and laptops will be offered in Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) and AMD Ryzen variants. Dell will also continue to offer Qualcomm variants as part of the Dell Copilot Plus PC experience.

Dell has launched a Dell Plus 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor and several models under each branding:

– Dell Pro 13 Premium and Dell Pro 14 Premium use up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, pack up to 32GB of RAM, boast full-HD+ IPS displays in 13-inch and 14-inch sizes, and offer up to 2TB of storage.

– Dell Pro 13 Plus, Dell Pro 14 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus come with up to Intel Core Ultra 5 processors with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. These laptops use full-HD+ IPS displays in 13-inch, 14-inch, and 16-inch sizes.

– Dell Pro 14 and Dell Pro 16 have 14-inch and 16-inch full-HD+ IPS displays, pack up to 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra chips, use an NPU, use up to 64GB of RAM, and offer up to 2TB of SSD storage.

– Dell Pro Max 14 and Dell Pro Max 16 laptops come with high-end specifications, packing displays with quad-HD+ resolution and Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPUs.

– Dell 14 Plus and Dell 16 Plus are the new Copilot Plus PCs, powered by Intel Core Ultra (Series 2, V SKUs) processors.