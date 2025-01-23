ChatGPT Goes Down, Thousands of Users Flag Glitches in OpenAI's Services

ChatGPT, one of the most popular artificial intelligence-based chatbots, is facing disruptions, barring users from making conversations or accessing their history. While OpenAI has not acknowledged the outage, Downdetector shows a sharp spike in outage reports, crossing 3,000 at the time of publishing. Users have reported issues in other OpenAI services, hinting that the company's GPT-4o and GPT-4o mini models may have hit downtime.

According to the internet outage watchdog, 89 per cent of the total outages were related to ChatGPT, while 10 per cent of them were on the website. A small one per cent of the outages is related to OpenAI's APIs.

Some users have flagged issues while accessing the websites, such as chatgpt.com and chat.com, while some others said that while the website would open, ChatGPT is not responding to queries. “ChatGPT seems to be down at the moment,” said a user on Downdetector's forum, adding that they are seeing a “web server reported a bad gateway error” message on the screen. ChatGPT's dedicated apps for Android and iOS are also unresponsive currently, due to the outage.

While outages and disruption in services are common for internet services, ChatGPT has experienced downtimes frequently over the last few weeks. In December, ChatGPT was hit by massive outage in the US, resulting in glitches in additional OpenAI's services, as well.