Digital India Initiative Laid Foundation for a Developed Country by 2047: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said that the Digital India initiative has laid the foundation for a developed India by 2047. Over the past 11 years, the government has brought about a digital revolution, inspiring citizens to work digitally, which has had an unprecedented impact on 1.4 billion people, the minister said, addressing a press conference on Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity.

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change also shared experiences of India's digital revolution being discussed abroad. He mentioned that during his travels, foreign government representatives and citizens have praised India's digital revolution. It is encouraging that the vision of Digital India has helped India earn a distinct place on the global map, he said.

Digital services have also helped curb corruption. Initiatives like UPI, DigiLocker, DigiYatra, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, e-Sanjeevani, UMANG, GeM, DIKSHA, e-Hospital, and e-Court are impacting millions of lives and making tasks simpler.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world is now recognizing India's digital revolution.

The Digital India program, launched by the Government on July 1, 2015, envisions transforming India into a knowledge-based economy and digitally empowered society by ensuring digital services, accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment.

The digital revolution has made it possible for money to reach beneficiaries directly without middlemen. Villages now have internet access, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has streamlined its work through digital platforms. The Parivesh portal has made environmental clearances faster, simpler, and more transparent, compared to the lengthy processes before.

The Minister also highlighted India's digital payment revolution, which is gaining global recognition. Currently, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is used for payments in seven countries: UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius. UPI's launch in France is especially significant as it marks the first use of UPI in Europe.