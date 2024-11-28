Elon Musk’s AI Company To Compete With Microsoft, Plans To Launch Grok AI App, Game Studio Soon

Elon Musk has revealed new plans for his artificial intelligence company, xAI, as the world's richest man seeks to counter Microsoft and its dominance in both AI and gaming industries. His first move will be to launch a standalone app for xAI's bot called Grok AI, which could compete with Bing AI and even ChatGPT, the parent company of which is backed by Microsoft. Musk's next plan is to build an AI game studio because he wants to make "games great again." But, it is an attempt at taking on Xbox in hindsight.

Grok AI app

The Wall Street Journal (via The Verge) has reported that xAI is working on a standalone app for Grok AI, pitting the company's AI chatbot in a better position against OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Bing AI, and even Google's Gemini. The app will offer all the services its counterpart, integrated into X does. However, Grok AI is available only to X Premium or X Premium Plus subscribers. It does not have a free version like ChatGPT. The upcoming app could change that, allowing users to access Grok AI without requiring a subscription. According to TechCrunch, Grok AI's free version has started appearing in some regions, although still within the X app. Musk's plan for Grok AI includes making it a standalone service, which anyone could access on their smartphones irrespective of whether they have an X account.

xAI's Game Studio