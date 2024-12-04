Apple's HomePod with a Display Delayed to Late 2025: Report

Apple's HomePod with a display: Apple has long said to be working on a smart display or a HomePod with a display. Recent reports suggested that the company was planning to launch the device as early as the first half of 2025. But now, a new report suggests that the company has hit a snag that has delayed the launch of Apple's smart display to further down the line in 2025.

According to a report by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's HomePod with display will not launch until the third quarter of 2025. The delay in production is mainly due to issues in developing the software for the device.

Apple's HomePod with a display: What we know so far

Earlier reports suggested that Apple's smart display could come with an iPad-like screen that could be stacked on top a HomePod. However, recent reports have suggested that Apple is planning for a wall-mounted design for its smart display such that it can be stacked anywhere in a home and can be used as a control centre for controlling all the smart home devices.

Kuo says that Apple's HomePod with a display will come with a 6-7inch display and be powered by the company's A18 chipset. Furthermore, it will feature support for the company's generative AI-based features under Apple Intelligence. Older reports suggested that the company would ship Apple Intelligence-based features to the device later in the year. However, recent reports suggest that the Apple's smart display would ship with Apple Intelligence features on-board.

Reports also suggest that the AI support will bring capabilities such as understanding of the surroundings and identification of the person who is speaking. This new device will be powered by a new operating system, being dubbed as the homeOS, which will power all of the company's smart home devices in the future.