iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Features, India price, more compared

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: iQoo launched a new premium smartphone dubbed as the iQoo 13 in India today. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC), which makes it the second smartphone in the country to arrive with Qualcomm's newest flagship chipset. Realme GT 7 Pro is the first smartphone to arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in India.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison that will help buyers pick the right premium smartphone for themselves.

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: What is different?

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Display

The iQoo 13 comes with a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both the smartphones come with a glass back.

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Processor and Storage

Both the smartphones, that is, the iQoo 13 and the Realme GT 7 Pro, are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. They offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Operating System

Coming to the software, the iQoo 13 runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15, while the Realme GT 7 Pro runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Cameras

Talking about the cameras, the iQoo 13 comes with a 50MP ultra-wide-angel lens, a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

The Realme GT 7 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP periscope portrait lens, a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Battery

Talking about the battery, the Realme GT 7 Pro is backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for a 120W ultra charge technology. On the other hand, the iQoo 13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology.

iQoo 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: India Price and Colours

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colour variants, while the iQoo 13 comes in Legend and Nardo Grey colour variants.