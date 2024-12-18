OnePlus to Launch OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in India on January 7

OnePlus today confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus 13R smartphone alongside the company's flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, in India on January 7. The OnePlus 13R will succeed the OnePlus 12R that arrived in India alongside the OnePlus 12 in January 2024. In addition to launching the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R smartphones, the company will also be launching the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in the Sapphire Blue colour variant at its upcoming event.

"Gear up for what's next #OnePlus13, #OnePlus13R and #OnePlusBudsPro3 - Sapphire Blue are on the way," OnePlus India wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

OnePlus 13R India launch: What to expect?

According to the details shared by the company, the OnePlus 13R will feature a flat screen design with an 8mm thin body. It will be available in Nebula Noir and Astral Trail colour variants and that it will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

As per reports, the OnePlus Ace 5, which will launch in China later this month, will arrive in India as the OnePlus 13R. It is tipped to get a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz screen refresh rate. In terms of the internals, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and run Android 15-based OxygenOS. On the camera front, the OnePlus Ace 5 is likely to get 50MP + 8MP + 2MP camera setup at the back and get 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus 13 India launch: What to expect?

OnePlus has already launched the OnePlus 13 in China. The company is expected to bring the same to India and other markets across the globe on January 7.

The OnePlus 13 launched in China comes with a 6.82-inch OLED display with a 1440p resolution and up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is coupled with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage space. The phone has a 50MP camera at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. The phone runs Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology.