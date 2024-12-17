Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Check Features, India Price

Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India launch: Poco launched two new smartphones in India today. The first smartphone is the Poco M7 Pro 5G that joins the company's M-series smartphones, which includes the Poco M6 and the Poco M6 Plus. It succeeds the Poco M6 Pro that arrived in 2023. The second smartphone is the Poco C75 5G, which is a part of the company's budget C-series smartphones.

Before the Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco C75 5G become available in India, take a look at their top features and India price.

Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India price and availability

The Poco M7 Pro 5G comes in two storage variants. While the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 13,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 15,999. It will be available in India starting 12PM on December 20 via Flipkart.

The Poco C75 5G, on the other hand, comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. It costs Rs 7,999 and it will go on sale in India starting 12PM on December 19 on Flipkart.

Poco M7 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

The Poco M7 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch gOLED FHD+ display with 2,100 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, support for HDR 10+ and IP64 dust and water-resistant coating. Additionally, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes in Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost and Olive Twilight colour variants.

Coming to the internals, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. This newly launched smartphone runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. Poco has promised to provide two years of OS updates and four years of security updates to the buyers.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP lens with a Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabalisation (OIS) feature and multi-frame noise reduction technology. The rear camera supports AI-based features such as AI Eraser, 0.8x AI zoom, AI Night Mode and AI Sky Replacement. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera. On the audio front, it has dual-stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

It is backed by a 5,110mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology.

Poco C75 5G Features and Specifications

The Poco C75 5G smartphone comes with a 6.88-inch LCD HD+ display with 600 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz of adaptive screen refresh rate and a water-drop notch. It comes in Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue and Silver Stardust colour variants.

Coming to the internals, the Poco C75 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor that was announced back in July this year. It runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. Poco has promised to provide two years of OS updates and four years of security updates to the users.

Talking about the camera, this newly launched smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP lens with a Sony sensor. The rear camera supports 10x zoom along with features such as time lapse and portrait mode. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera.