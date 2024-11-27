Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Display, battery, camera, other specs compared

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Realme launched its flagship GT-series smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro in India. This newly launched smartphone comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC), which was launched at the Qualcomm Summit 2024 in October this year. With this, the Realme GT 7 Pro has become the first smartphone in the country to debut with Qualcomm's newly launch flagship chipset.

Before the Realme GT 7 Pro goes on sale in India, here's a comparison of how it stacks up against last year's premium OnePlus 12 smartphone.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: What's different?

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Display

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED dipslay with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels, peak brightness of up to 6500 nits, up to 120Hz of screen refresh rate and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12 comes with a 6.82-inch display with a slightly better resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, up to 120Hz of dynamic screen refresh rate and support for 10-bit colour dept, and 100 percent Display P3.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Processor and Storage

As mentioned before, the Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that is coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Operating System

The OnePlus 12 runs Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.0, while the Realme GT 7 Pro runs Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Camera

Coming to the camera, the Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The OnePlus 12 has a 50MP wide-angle + 64MP periscope telephoto + 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the back. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Battery and Charging

Talking about the battery, the OnePlus 12 is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVooC charger. The Realme GT 7 Pro, on the other hand, is backed by a 6500mAh Titan battery with support for 120W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Realme GT 7 Pro vs OnePlus 12: Price and Colours

The Realme GT 7 Pro starts at Rs 59,999 in India and it comes in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey colour variants.