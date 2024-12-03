Samsung Smart Glasses to arrive Alongside Galaxy S25 Series in January 2025

Samsung Smart Glasses: Samsung is expected to showcase its first ever extended reality (XR) glasses soon. The company is expected to launch the wearable alongside the upcoming Galaxy S25 Series smartphones that is tipped to be launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January 2025.

It is worth noting that Samsung first announced its plans of developing an extended reality powered smart glasses in partnership with Qualcomm and Google back in 2023. Since then, the company has been teasing details about its upcoming device regularly. For instance, Qualcomm CEO Christiano Amon recently said that Samsung's smart glasses will support AI-based capabilities and that it will run on the cloud. He had also said that it would connect with a smartphone.

Now, a new report by the Korean publisher Yonhap News, the company's extended reality glasses will not look like Apple's mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. Instead, they would weigh around 50 grams and look like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses. These smart glasses will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and support features such face recognition and gesture recognition. These glasses will also support a payments functionality.

Additionally, the report says that Samsung, prior to showcasing the prototype of its smart glasses will introduce a new XR platform, or a dedicated operating system, that will run its smart glasses and provide a base for all the features that will be developed for the device in time.