Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Gadgets /
  • Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which Flip Phone Should You Buy?

Published 19:30 IST, December 7th 2024

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Which Flip Phone Should You Buy?

Tecno recently launched the Phantom V Flip 2 in India. It competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Here's how the two phones compare.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 | Image: Image: Tecno, Samsung

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Tecno recently launched its second-generation foldable phone, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 in India. This smartphone comes with a clamshell-style design and it is the first foldable phone to launch in India under the price point of Rs 50,000. The newly launched Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which arrived in India earlier this year.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison for interested buyers, who are planning to buy a clamshell-style foldable phone in India:

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Features compared

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Display

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. On the front, it has a 3.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 720 x 748 pixels.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, has a slightly bigger 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and a 3.64-inch AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. 

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Processor, Storage and OS

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14 OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based One UI update.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Cameras

On the camera front, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 50MP + 12MP camera at the back and a 10MP camera in the front. Tecno's second generation Flip phone has a slightly better 50MP + 50MP camera setup at the back and a 32MP camera in the front.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Battery

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is backed by a 4720mAh battery with support for 70W charging technology. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 4000mAh battery.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Price and Colours

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 costs Rs 34,999 in India and it comes in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colour variants. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at Rs 89,999 in India and it comes in Black, White, Peach, Blue, Mint and Silver colour variants.  
 

Updated 19:30 IST, December 7th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.