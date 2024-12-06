Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 arrive in India starting at Rs 34,999: Top features, price

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launch: Tecno launched its second generation of foldable display smartphones, that is, the Phantom V Fold 2 and the Phantom V Flip 2, in India today. These new smartphones succeed the Phantom V Fold and the Phantom V Flip smartphones that were launched in India back in 2023. In the foldables market, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OpenPlus Open and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while the Phantom V Flip 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr Plus.

Before the Tecno's newly launched smartphones go on sale in India, take a look at their India price and availability.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 India price and availability

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 starts at Rs 34,999, while the Phantom V Fold 2 starts at Rs 79,999. Both these devices will be available in India via Amazon India starting December 13.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 specifications and features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 comes with a 7.85-inch AMOLED primary display with a resolution of 2296 x 2000 pixels, and a 6.42-inch secondary display with a resolution of 2550 x 1080 pixels. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and aerospace-grade hinges, and it will be available in Rippling Blue and Karst Green colour variants.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based HiOS mobile operating system. On the camera front, it has 50MP primary lens + 50MP portrait lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens at the back and a 32MP + 32MP camera setup in the front.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and it is backed by a 5750mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging technology.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 specifications and features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and a 3.64-inch AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. It comes with an aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8 protection and is available in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colour variants.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14 OS and it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.