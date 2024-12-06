Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Gadgets /
  • Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 arrive in India starting at Rs 34,999: Top features, price

Published 16:09 IST, December 6th 2024

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 arrive in India starting at Rs 34,999: Top features, price

Tecno today launched the Phantom V Flip 2 and the Phantom V Fold 2 smartphones in India. These foldable phones come at a starting price of Rs 34,999 in India.

Reported by: Tech Desk
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 | Image: Image: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 launch: Tecno launched its second generation of foldable display smartphones, that is, the Phantom V Fold 2 and the Phantom V Flip 2, in India today. These new smartphones succeed the Phantom V Fold and the Phantom V Flip smartphones that were launched in India back in 2023. In the foldables market, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, OpenPlus Open and the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while the Phantom V Flip 2 competes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and the Motorola Razr Plus.

Before the Tecno's newly launched smartphones go on sale in India, take a look at their India price and availability.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 India price and availability

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 starts at Rs 34,999, while the Phantom V Fold 2 starts at Rs 79,999. Both these devices will be available in India via Amazon India starting December 13.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 specifications and features

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 comes with a 7.85-inch AMOLED primary display with a resolution of 2296 x 2000 pixels, and a 6.42-inch secondary display with a resolution of 2550 x 1080 pixels. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and aerospace-grade hinges, and it will be available in Rippling Blue and Karst Green colour variants.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space. It runs Android 14-based HiOS mobile operating system. On the camera front, it has 50MP primary lens + 50MP portrait lens and 50MP ultra-wide lens at the back and a 32MP + 32MP camera setup in the front.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity and it is backed by a 5750mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging technology.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 specifications and features

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2, on the other hand, comes with a 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels and a 3.64-inch AMOLED secondary display with a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels. It comes with an aerospace-grade hinge and Corning Gorilla Glass 8 protection and is available in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colour variants.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs Android 14 OS and it has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.

On the camera front, the phone has a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 is backed by a 4720mAh battery with support for 70W charging technology.

Updated 16:09 IST, December 6th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.