WhatsApp to Stop Working on Older Android Smartphones from January 1, 2025: Check List Here

WhatsApp is reportedly dropping support for some old Android smartphone models in January 2025. As per a new report, the Meta-owned messaging app is dropping support for all 10-year-old Android devices running on Android KitKat. This change will come into effect on January 1, 2025, post which users will no longer be able to share messages on the platform or even back up their chat history.

According to a report by HD Blog, the company is dropping support for these older Android devices in a bid to improve the overall security of the app and support artificial intelligence (AI)-based features that the decade-old Android smartphone models will not be able to support.

WhatsApp support: Which Android models are affected by this change?

As per the report, WhatsApp will drop support for nearly 20 Android smartphone models starting January 1, 2025. Here is a detailed list:

-- Samsung: Galaxy S3, Galaxy Note 2, Galaxy Ace 3, Galaxy S4 Mini

-- Motorola: First-generation Moto G, Razr HD, Moto E 2014

-- HTC: One X, One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601

-- LG: Optimus G, Nexus 4, G2 Mini, L90

-- Sony: Xperia Z, Xperia SP, Xperia T, Xperia V

WhatsApp update: What to do with old Android phones?

Android smartphone users who are still using these models should consider upgrading their smartphones and back up their chat data before January 1, 2025.

WhatsApp dropping support for old iPhone models too

It is worth noting that the Meta is not only ditching support for old Android phones, but it is also dropping support for some old iPhone models. As per an older report, the company is reportedly planning to drop support for all iPhone models running on iOS versions older than iOS 15.