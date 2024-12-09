Xiaomi Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus launched in India: Check Details

Redmi Note 14 series launch: Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 14 series in India. The newly launched Redmi Note 14 series includes three smartphone models -- the Redmi Note 14 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G. The Redmi Note 14 Series comes with top-of-the-line features such as 3D curved glass on the front, Xiaomi's Ai assistant AiMi, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection to name a few.

Before the Redmi 14 series goes on sale in India, take a look at its India price, availability and specifications:

Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro India price, availability

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus comes in three variants. The 8+128GB variant costs Rs 29,999, the 8+256GB variant costs Rs 31,999 and the 12+512GB variant costs Rs 34,999.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro will costs Rs 23,999 for 8+128GB variant and Rs 25,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 14 will cost Rs 17,999 for 6+128GB variant, Rs 18,999 for the 8+128GB variant and Rs 20,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

The Redmi Note 14 series will go on sale in India on December 13 via mi.com, Flipkart and Xiaomi Retail stores. As a part of the launch, the company is giving an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 and a cadhback of Rs 1000 on the payments made using ICICI Bank cards.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 3000 nits of peak brightness and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It has dual stereo speakers and it features support for Dolby Vision. It comes with IP68 dust and water resistant coating along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and Gorilla Glass 7i at the back. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdagon 7s Gen 3 that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage space.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus sports a 50MO primary camera with Light Fusion 800, a 50MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It is backed by a 20MP front facing camera. It is backed by a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W HyperCharge technology.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro comes in Titan Black, Spectre Blue and Phantom Purple colour variants.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 5G comes with 6.67-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display with a 3D curved AMOLED dispplay with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and a resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 14-based HyperOS.

On the camera front, the Redmi Note 14 Pro has a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens at the back and a 20MP camera in the front. For audio it had dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro is backed by a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W HyperCharge technology. It comes in Titan Black, Spectre Blue and Phantom Purple colour variants.

Redmi Note 14 Specifications

Lastly, the Redmi Note 14 comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz of screen refresh rate, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has IP64 dust and water resistant coating. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space.