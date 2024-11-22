PS5 gets Rs 7,500 off in India amid Sony's Black Friday sale

PS5 discount in India: Sony has announced Black Friday sale in India as a part of which it is offering a discount of up to Rs 7,500 on the purchase of its PS5 gaming consoles. These discounts are not only available for PS5 gaming consoles but also PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle and the PS5 Digital Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle.

In addition to PlayStation 5, the company is also offering discount on the purchase of the PlayStation VR2 controller and the PlayStation VR2 bundles.

PS5 Black Friday discounts in India

During the Black Friday sale, Sony's PlayStation 5 Slim gaming console is available at a price of Rs 47,490 as against its price of Rs 54,990. Similarly, the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition gaming console is available at a price of Rs 37,490 as against the price of Rs 44,990.

On the other hand, the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition - Fortnite bundle is available at a price of Rs 37,490, which is Rs 7,500 less than its marked price of Rs 37,490, while the the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Fortnite bundle can be purchased for Rs 47,490 as against the price of Rs 54,990.

Sony is also offering discounts on additional PS5 bundles including the PS5 Fortnite bundle. Gaming enthusiasts can purchase the PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle, which also includes DualSense wireless controller, is available at a price of Rs 47,490. Sans the Black Friday sale, this bundle is priced at Rs 54,990 in India. Similarly, the PS5 Digital Edition Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle with DualSense wireless controller is available at a price of Rs 37,490. Sans the sale, it is priced at Rs 44,990 in the country.

PS VR2 Black Friday discounts in India