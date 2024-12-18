Genmoji in WhatsApp: How to Create, Use Them on Your iPhone

Genmoji in WhatsApp: Apple recently rolled out iOS 18.2 update on the supported iPhone models. This update brought a host of new Apple Intelligence features including the ability to create Genmojis, to the iPhones.

For the unversed, Genmojis are custom emoji that have been created using Apple Intelligence. This feature was announced alongside the other Apple Intelligence-powered features that the company announced at the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) 2024 earlier this year and it arrived on iPhone models with iOS 18.2.

Genmojis are not only available in Apple's messaging app, that is, iMessage, but also in WhatsApp. This means that WhatsApp users can create and share custom-made emojis with their friends and family members on iPhone.

So, here is a step-by-step guide that follow to create and use Genmojis in WhatsApp on iPhone:

How to create, use Genmoji in WhatsApp

Step 1: Download iOS 18.2 on your iPhone.

Step 2: Download the latest version of WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Step 3: Open the chat on WhatsApp where you want to share the Genmoji.

Step 4: Tap the emoji icon that is placed right next to the spacebar in the keyboard.

Step 5: Now tap the emoji icon that appears in red right next to the emoji search bar on the screen.

Step 6: Tap the Continue button.

Step 7: Type the prompt for the Genmoji that you want to create.

Step 8: On doing so, Apple will generate an image based on your prompts. Keep scrolling until you get the Genmoji that you want to use.

Step 9: Tap the three dots that appear right next to the selected emoji.

Step 10: Tap the Save to Stickers option to add it to your WhatsApp sticker collection.

Step 11: Tap the Add button on the top right corner to share the selected Genmoji in the chat.